Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 13:42
Calpe's Poinsettia Mystery Solved: Winds, Not Theft, Prompted Temporary Removal. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calp / Facebook.
Calpe Council has clarified the recent mystery surrounding the disappearance of poinsettias from the cross in the historic centre.
Contrary to speculation, it was not a robbery but a precautionary measure taken by the Municipal Garden Brigades.
The Council explained that the pots containing poinsettias, which adorned the cross on the Torreó de la Peça wall, were temporarily removed to protect them from strong winds in the area.
Unfortunately, this preventive action was misunderstood by some, leading to unfounded rumours of alleged theft.
The clarification has been well received by residents and visitors in Calpe, who had expressed concern and dismay at what initially appeared to be a criminal act against one of the municipality’s Christmas symbols.
The City Council assured that the pots with poinsettias would be replaced shortly, allowing the Torreó de la Peça cross to regain its splendour and continue being a central point of Christmas celebrations in the region.
