Furry Fundraiser: Mazarrón Unites for Canine Cause

Published: 20 Dec 2023
Marching Paws: For Furry Friends' Well-being
DURING the recent Patron Saint Festivities in Mazarrón, approximately a hundred dogs and their owners rallied together for a noble cause in V Marcha ‘Por Ellos’ (March for Them), an initiative orchestrated by the Animal Welfare Department led by Councillor Juan Carlos López, and APROAMA, headed by Isabel Navarro.
The primary objective of this solidarity march was to raise crucial funds for APROAMA, whose tireless efforts have been pivotal in caring for and ensuring the welfare of animals in the municipality. Participants, accompanied by their adorable canine companions, paraded through the streets, showcasing their unwavering commitment. This event highlighted the community’s dedication to supporting the invaluable work carried out by APROAMA.
