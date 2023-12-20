Trending:

Furry Fundraiser: Mazarrón Unites for Canine Cause

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 16:44

Marching Paws: For Furry Friends' Well-being Image: Mazarrón Town Hall

DURING the recent Patron Saint Festivities in Mazarrón, approximately a hundred dogs and their owners rallied together for a noble cause in V Marcha ‘Por Ellos’ (March for Them), an initiative orchestrated by the Animal Welfare Department led by Councillor Juan Carlos López, and APROAMA, headed by Isabel Navarro.

The primary objective of this solidarity march was to raise crucial funds for APROAMA, whose tireless efforts have been pivotal in caring for and ensuring the welfare of animals in the municipality. Participants, accompanied by their adorable canine companions, paraded through the streets, showcasing their unwavering commitment. This event highlighted the community’s dedication to supporting the invaluable work carried out by APROAMA.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

