Lost Dog Found In UK After Living Alone In Forest For Six Years

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:45

Rose: Safe at last. Credit: lostdogrecoveryuksouth/Facebook

A story of a dog who went missing six years ago, thought to be lost forever, has had a happy ending after she was found alive and well in the UK.

In a remarkable series of events, a black Patterdale terrier named Rose, a dog who had been missing for over six years was discovered in a forest in the south of England.

This heart-warming story unfolded in Crawley Down, West Sussex. The Lost Dog Recovery UK South group was notified of a dog roaming the area in late 2023. They set up cameras in the forest to determine if the animal was a stray or an abandoned pet.

A Long-Term Stray Identified

Local residents reported that they had been feeding the stray dog for several years.

According to Lost Dog Recovery UK South: ‘The trap was brought in on Saturday 9th December. We knew our little stray was picky and we had worked out what she liked, so a huge warm roast chicken feast with a JR Pate topper was laid out, and the waiting began.’

The little black dog was finally lured into a trap and later identified as Rose, a Patterdale terrier. ‘Understandably she was shocked and scared but very gentle, and was taken immediately to the warmth and safety of kennels,’ they said.

Rose’s Life In The Wild

Rose, now around 12 years old, spent half her life surviving in the forest. This revelation sheds light on the resilience and adaptability of dogs in the face of adversity. Her story is a testament to the enduring spirit of our canine companions.

Her rescuers commented,’ she is finally SAFE, and now will not spend the rest of her senior years fending for herself in the cold and wet.’

A flood of comments poured in on social media: ‘OMG I have tears flowing, what a brave little dog she is. Thank god she will now live out the remainder of her life, with comfort and learn what love feels like. Thank you for your amazing work,’ said one person.

Another posted: ‘Wow that is amazing. She avoided all dangers for so long. Well done girl. Retirement time now.’

Awaiting A New Home

Unfortunately, Rose’s original owners are unable to take her back. She is currently being cared for at the shelter, awaiting adoption. Her journey from a lost dog to a forest survivor and now a shelter resident highlights the importance of animal rescue organisations.