Community Comments – 2007

By EWN •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 20:17
AS this is the Christmas edition of the paper and we of course wish all of our readers the very best for Christmas, New Years Day and Three Kings we thought it a good idea to ask readers what they have planned as expats (or as some prefer to say immigrants) for Christmas 2023 and this is a sample of the responses we received;
We celebrate Christmas usually with my brother and his partner who live next door! However, this year we are going to Majorca for a week
Christine Smith
Having my neighbours up for Christmas dinner
Sarah Earnshaw
We celebrate same as always, love Xmas, and it’s a time to be together, family, friends, our pets, & all the hard work is so worth it. Can’t understand anyone saying ‘ it’s just another day ‘. Be thankful & make the most of a lovely time of the year.
Patricia Padgett
Cosy time at home with my lovely husband
Maggie Ashley
Well, I am not an expat, but an immigrant. As originally from Austria we celebrate on Christmas Eve, December 24th, with a fantastic family meal (like locals do) at the Restaurante Castillo de San José in Arrecife and handing over presents. 25th does not mean anything in most European countries. We have stunning parades with camellos at Lanzarote for Los Reyes Magos, so this is part No 2 of our Christmas celebrations.
Judith Dominique Wolfenegg
I love Christmas. We go to UK for Christmas and celebrate with our UK family. Then we return for the Spanish Christmas and celebrate with our daughter and her Spanish family. We been having two Christmas’s for over 20 years. It’s a win, win.
Lisa Hibbert
Walk along the beach in the sun then home to watch English TV
Marian Donovan
With friend s on 24 Spanish way then 25 English
Dennis Bartlett
My first Christmas as a widower, so I will be having a quiet one. My celebrations are on the 6th January – Epiphany.
Stephen Proctor
Have a Turkey Christmas dinner with sprouts if can find them Christmas pud all the trimmings at home or a friends don’t go out .
Maureen Croft Pearson
Not really any different than UK except the weather is much nicer! X
Diane Grey
we celebrate all year for no longer living in G.B
John Smith (not the EWN John Smith)
With people we love and care about.
Hilary McCann
Christmas Eve at church then on Christmas day go for lunch at a Spanish restaurant. Have been doing this for 8 years . The food is wonderful. Come home late afternoon and watch the Christmas programmes with a glass or two of cava.
Shirley Morris
Go back to family in U.K. For a week
Linda Collins
Just another day in the life
Sue Kiff
When in Rome ?¿ Being retired is a holiday everyday if you opt it.
Tim McMahon
G0 to a Spanish family have a great time
Ronald Kelly
Just have Yule tide dinner . Never bother with that churchy stuff
Micky Moses Jones
Micky Moses Jones without the Christian ‘ Churchy’ stuff, there wouldn’t be Christmas!
What’s ‘stuff’ to one is important to another. I think the comment is a tad disrespectful sadly
Nicola Cain
