‘Last Minute’ Strike Causes Eurostar Havoc

THOUSANDS of British travellers are grappling with chaos as Eurostar cancels all trains to and from London due to unexpected strike action.

Just days before Christmas, Eurostar announced the cancellation of all its services to and from London. This sudden decision follows a ‘last-minute’ strike by Eurotunnel staff, leaving the Channel Tunnel non-operational until at least mid-afternoon.

Sudden Strike Disrupts Travel

A Eurostar representative stated, ‘Due to a last-minute strike by Eurotunnel, no Channel Tunnel crossings have occurred since 12pm today. Unfortunately, Eurostar has had to cancel all trains to and from London until 3:30 pm as a result.’

This disruption has led to the stoppage and return of four trains to their original stations. Reportedly, some passengers were halfway across the Channel when informed their journey would not be completed.

Eurostar advised travellers with bookings today to reconsider their plans. ‘Customers affected will receive direct communication about their journey and we recommend that travellers postpone their travel today if possible,’ the spokesperson added.

‘We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves, and any further updates will be communicated as soon as possible.’

Travellers Express Frustration

One passenger vented her frustration, ‘Currently stuck outside Tunnel in Calais on the way to UK. Train at a standstill. Announcement that a sudden strike by Channel Tunnel staff to blame.

‘Now we are returning to Calais and possibly even Brussels. I have hotel bookings and other bookings I will lose. I hope you’re providing compensation.’

Another said, ‘Eurostar you’ve just ruined my Christmas it should have been my first Christmas with my girlfriend, you have ruined everything.’

Eurostar’s social media pages now redirect to a notification of 13 train cancellations between London and Paris until 3:30pm today.