Piers Morgan Criticises BBC Sports Award After Mary Earps Win

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:10

Contoversial: Piers Morgan. Credit: Credit: DFree/Shutterstock.com

THE BBC Sports Personality of the Year award appears to have become a battleground for gender in sports.

Outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan has controversially spoken out after England goalkeeper Mary Earps became the latest winner. The award makes her the third consecutive female to win, after a 14 year dominance by male athletes.

Following a string of male victors from 2007 to 2020, the trend has shifted with three consecutive female winners. Earps’ triumph comes after the success of Lionesses forward Beth Mead in 2022 and tennis sensation Emma Raducanu in 2021.

However, broadcaster Piers Morgan voiced concerns over the selection process, highlighting the overlooked male nominees.

Morgan’s Critique And Public Reaction

After Earps was announced the winner, Morgan posted on Twitter/X: ‘It looks to me that terrible scourge of virtue-signalling box-ticking has crept into this once great award.

‘Piers Morgan thinks Mary Earps winning Sports Personality Of The Year is “a celebration of mediocrity.”‘

He added: ‘Trying to get my head around two of England’s women footballers winning BBC SPOTY in successive years… while male sporting superstars with great personalities like Rory McIlroy, Frankie Dettori & Ronnie O’Sullivan have never won it.’

Morgan argued: ‘Last year, Beth Mead was deserved winner because the Lionesses won the Euros, but this year they lost the World Cup Final and failed to qualify for the Olympics. Many men more deserving. . .’

He added: ‘No offence to Ms Earps, but shouldn’t it have been given to someone who actually won something in 2023?’

Many shared his views and voiced their thoughts on what they called the BBC’s woke agenda: ‘Don’t reflect on it too much….you’d be wasting your time. Clearly a rigged vote from an organisation which has an agenda.’

However, many people disagreed and shared their opinions, one person pointed out: ‘It’s sports “personality” of the year. Maybe the general public prefer Mary’s personality!’

Another highlighted the impact of the Women’s World Cup : ‘Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) often reflects public sentiment, and success in women’s football can capture the nation’s attention.

‘While individual achievements in other sports may be impressive, the popularity and impact of women’s football should not be overlooked.’

Despite the contention, the public overwhelmingly voted for Earps ahead of cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy.

Earp’s Achievements

The english goalkeeper has had a remarkable and influential year. Her performances in the Women’s World Cup tournament, where she won the Golden Glove and made a critical penalty save in the final, were exceptional despite Spain’s narrow 1-0 victory.

Earps has also been recognised for her stance against Nike’s initial decision to not retail the England goalkeeping jersey during the World Cup.

Her efforts, combined with a public petition that garnered over 170,000 signatures, led to Nike reversing their decision. The demand for Earps’ jersey was overwhelming, selling out rapidly after it was released for purchase this winter, an event described as having ‘unprecedented’ demand.