Piers Morgan Reveals Royals In Racism Row

PIERS MORGAN, known for his outspoken views is no stranger to controversy but has his latest broadcast gone a step too far?

Yesterday evening Piers Morgan brought to light the identities of two high-ranking royal family members who allegedly discussed how dark the skin would be of Harry and Meghan’s unborn child, Archie.

Morgan’s revelation follows a contentious episode involving the Dutch edition of Omid Scobie’s book, ‘Endgame.’ The Dutch version differed from all other translations in that it strangely included the names of the two royals in question.

Key Details

On Wednesday, November 30, a sceptical Piers Morgan reminded viewers how he previously lost his job because he said he personally did not believe the claims. He then went on to disclose the names of the royals on his programme Talk TV and gave his justification for doing so.

‘. . .if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you, British people, here—who actually pay for the British royal family—you’re entitled to know too.

‘And then we can have a more open debate about this whole farrago. Because I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family—and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made I will never believe it.

Morgan added: ‘But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all. Like I say, I don’t believe there was.’ Morgan then went on to reveal the names.

Controversy Sparks Widespread Debate

Comments on Morgan’s Twitter/X account flowed thick and fast, one person wrote: ‘As many families in mixed race relationships have said, this is the most natural conversation that normal people have.

‘A bit like a ginger haired father and a dark-haired mother. The family will speculate about who the baby will take after. It’s only the race grifters who call this natural human behaviour as racist. Now, if the person said that the baby being dark skinned would be an issue, then that would indeed be racist.’

And drawing attention to Morgan’s decision to divulge the information in the first place someone posted: ‘Transparency is essential, but it’s crucial to handle sensitive matters responsibly. Piers Morgan’s decision to name accused members of the Royal Family sparks discussion on the balance between information and discretion.’