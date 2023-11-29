Right Royal Turn-Off: GMB Viewers Bored With Harry And Meghan

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Nov 2023 • 15:22

Stock image of Harry and Meghan. Credit: ComposePix/Shutterstock.com

‘ENDGAME’ the new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was the subject of a discussion this morning on ITV’s GMB.

Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley the anchors of ‘Good Morning Britain’, faced a wave of viewer frustration this morning over what they felt was excessive coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims the Express.

Reportedly, the big turn-off followed discussions about the Dutch version of the book ‘Endgame’, recently being withdrawn from circulation as it revealed the name of an alleged royal racist.

Viewer Backlash

On Wednesday, November 29, audiences expressed their dissatisfaction with ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ for its persistent focus on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Disgruntled viewers voiced their annoyance on GMB Twitter/X.

One viewer expressed her exasperation: ‘Harry and Meghan AGAIN. You are obsessed. 4mins and I’ve already turned over. Disgraceful, you should be ashamed.’

Another user shared similar sentiments, saying, ‘I don’t care! I’m sick of hearing it !! Turning over yet again !!!’ While someone else remarked, ‘Bored of this story, it’s just generating more publicity for the new book.’

‘Please stop giving H&M air time. They really don’t matter anymore. I think we’re all done with them. The book is [Bull ****] anyway, posted another.

The Endgame Book Controversy

The discussions on the show revolved around the controversial book ‘Endgame’, specifically its Dutch version, which has been pulled from shelves. It was alleged that this version mistakenly revealed the identity of a senior Royal involved in a racism controversy.

Host, Richard Madeley inquired of royal journalist Rick Evers, ‘Let me be clear, there are two names in the book….two names?’

This was confirmed by the interviewee, mentioning a potential translation error. He stated, ‘The first one is very specific, the second one is a little bit vague…There are some debates about how these messages were stated in the book. I would say, how can you translate a name wrong?’

Public Reaction And Defence

Addressing the main argument one person posted: ‘Why is there all this whoo ha again about this, when myself and my Husband who is black had many conversations about what colour did we think our baby would be. That is not unconscious bias!!!’

Amidst the criticism, one commenter actually rose to defend Harry and Meghan, stating: ‘You should have protected the Sussexes.’

Despite the apathetic reactions of many, the debate over the book’s content and the subsequent reaction of ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers highlight the ongoing public interest and controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.