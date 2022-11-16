By Vickie Scullard • 16 November 2022 • 9:59

GMB's Richard Madeley takes savage dig at son-in-law James Haskell live on air. Credit: ITV.

GMB’s Richard Madeley took a dig at his son-in-law James Haskell’s appearance live on air this morning.

The Good Morning Britain host is well-known for his unfiltered outbursts on the ITV breakfast show, often prompting viewers to make complaints about his behaviour on social media.

Today, however, Richard – who hosts the show with Susanna Reid – turned his attention a little closer to home.

Richard’s son-in-law James Haskell, who is married to his daughter Chloe Madeley, appeared on the programme today, Wednesday, to discuss the appearance of Mike Tindall on I’m a Celebrity.

'What on earth is he doing demeaning himself & diminishing the royal family.' On @imacelebrity Mike Tindall made a rather revealing revelation when discussing his mother-in-law, Princess Anne. His campmates loved the story but has Mike's royal revelations gone too far? pic.twitter.com/xqdTFoNyRB — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 16, 2022

Former rugby star Mr Haskell, who played for England with Mr Tindall, came out to support his long-term friend during a discussion with Michael Cole, a former BBC royal correspondent.

But the debate had not even started before Richard took a cheeky swipe at his son-in-law’s choice of attire.

Richard, wearing his usual suit and tie, made an off-the-cuff remark about the fact that Mr Haskell was not looking as smart, suggesting he was “scruffy” and not dressed for the occasion.

Speaking about how easy it is for blokes to get dressed up compared to women, he said: “It’s easy for blokes, you can just put a tie on. Apart from this bloke here, look at him. What a scruff.”

He pointed to Mr Haskell who was wearing a casual grey polo neck T-shirt.

Mr Haskell rolled his eyes at his father-in-law and quipped: “I didn’t get the memo.”

To which Susanna interjected with: “What, that you were going to be on national TV?”

Mr Haskell replied defensively: “I thought it was a cal casual debate. I didn’t realise I needed to dress up like I was going to court.”

“You’re no son-in-law of mine,” joked Madeley.

