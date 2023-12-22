Three Kings parade in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 14:31
Three Kings
photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall
The Royal Postman will collect letters addressed to the Three Kings in the Plaza Antonia Guerrero in Estepona. The Royal Mailbox will be installed on Wednesday, January 3, from 5pm to 8pm
All the children of Estepona will be able to welcome the Three Kings on Friday, January 5, from 11am, at the Estepona Fairgrounds, where a children’s party will be held, before the Great Three Wise Men Parade. The parade of floats will start at 5pm from Avenida de Andalucía, east side, and continue along Avenida Juan Carlos I, Avenida de España, and Calle Terraza, until it reaches the Botanical Orchid Park, where children will have another opportunity to deliver their letters to Melchor, Gaspar and Balthazar.
Last year the procession which travelled through the streets featured 10 floats and distributed 15,000 kilos of sweets. The parade will be accompanied by the music of Estepona groups including the municipal town band.
Estepona Town Hall would like to thank the local businesses for their collaboration in donating the sweets that will be distributed during the parade, and encourages all citizens to participate and enjoy the parade.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
