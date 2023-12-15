The Three Wise Men Parade in Alhaurín will be inclusive

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 15 Dec 2023 • 8:35

Inclusivity Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

THE great Three Kings Parade of Alhaurín de la Torre will be on Friday, January 5 2024.

As well as the novelty of having a completely different route through the town, this year will also be the most inclusive parade to date thanks to the agreement between the Town Hall and the specialised centre Cometea. Children with autistic spectrum problems and other needs and their families will be able to enjoy this special day.

This inclusive parade, whose motto is ‘Let the magic be for everyone’, was explained by the councillor responsible for Festivities and Tourism, Andrés García; the area technician, María Cañete; the councillor for Social Affairs and Equality, María del Carmen Molina; and those responsible for the Cometea Centre, Rocío López and Clara Muñoz.

70% reduction

Within the long route that has been planned for the parade, an important area of the Avenida Cristóbal Colón will be marked out so that all the children and their families who so wish can have a space for themselves. In addition, the music of the floats, parades and participating groups will be reduced by 70% when passing through this area and the sweets will be thrown from below, not from above, to protect the children.

To be able to enjoy this area, those interested should write an email to centrocometea@gmail.com and they will receive a link for registration. The head of Fiestas, Andrés García, thanked the role of Cometea Centre, which gave the idea to the Council, and they were delighted to accept it because, “this further enhances” our parade and confirms that in Alhaurín de la Torre, “we are always committed to total inclusion”, he said.

Special needs

The heads of Cometea invited all families with children with special needs to sign up and enjoy this great activity in a safe and comfortable way. The organisers recommend that parents who attend the parade, if their child has hypersensitive hearing, to wear helmets in case the noise bothers them at any time. If the child finds it difficult to do new things or go to new places, they should be shown videos of what the parade is about and what they are going to do there. And finally, if they are photosensitive, bring them clear sunglasses so that they can enjoy themselves without being bothered by the lights.