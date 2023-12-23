Andalucía’s Innovative Water Strategy

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 7:01

Harnessing recycled water to combat drought. Image: Shutterstock/ DedMityay

THE Andalucia region is implementing a long-term plan to secure 34 extra cubic hectometres of water yearly. Acosol and Emasa are part of this initiative, with Emasa planning thorough research.

Recycled Water: Key to Combatting Drought in Andalucía

Climate change urges action, pushing authorities to use science and engineering to address its challenges. The Junta de Andalucía’s Drought Plan aims to gain the extra water by refilling aquifers with recycled water, a key part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s strategy led by Carmen Crespo.

Advanced Technologies in Water Treatment

Two projects are underway: one involves providing 4 cubic hectometres of treated water to the Aljaima dam, while the larger project of 30 cubic hectometres awaits approval from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. These plans rely on advanced wastewater treatment, purification, and desalination technologies to produce safe, drinkable water. Widely used globally, this method, seen in places like Barcelona and the Bajo Llobregat aquifers, offers hope in battling drought by recharging wells with regenerated water, easing water scarcity.

