Dorothy Allen’s Holiday Gift Drive Delivers Joy to Nerja’s Children

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 23:15

Gifts of Love: Dorothy's Heartfelt Donation Drive Image: Dorothy Allen

DOROTHY ALLEN, a compassionate resident, recently initiated a heartwarming gesture in Nerja. Moved by the spirit of giving during the holiday season, she rallied her friends and neighbours to contribute to the Children of Nerja Food Bank. Her appeal was met with an overwhelming response, resulting in an impressive collection of over 60 thoughtfully wrapped and labelled gifts.

Monday, December 18 marked a special occasion as Dorothy delivered this generous assortment to the Food Bank. Each present was meticulously prepared, with labels specifying the child’s age and gender, ensuring a personalised touch for every child. The staff at the Food Bank were elated, expressing their gratitude with heartfelt hugs.

Among the delighted faces was Benito, the hardworking manager of the Food Bank in Nerja, who was visibly moved by the outpouring of generosity. Dorothy, standing alongside Benito and his dedicated team, exemplified the true spirit of giving, bringing joy and warmth to the hearts of the needy children in the community.

