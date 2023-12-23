King Felipe VI: A Decade of Christmas Messages

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 17:52

King Felipe VI of Spain. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

TOMORROW, the King of Spain will deliver his tenth message to the nation. EWN reflects on a decade of royal messages and looks at what can be expected as 2023 draws to a close.

Sunday, December 23, marks a significant milestone for King Felipe VI as he delivers his tenth Christmas message since ascending the throne in June 2014.

The occasion arrives amidst a politically charged atmosphere, with the Spanish legislature shaping up under the leadership of President Pedro Sanchez and the support of Catalan and Basque independence groups.

Key Themes In A Decade Of Messages

The annual Christmas address by the King has become a keenly anticipated event, offering insights into the past year and guidance for Spain’s future.

Over the past ten years, recurring themes have included the Spanish Constitution, Catalonia’s situation, and issues surrounding his father, Juan Carlos I. The King’s speeches have often touched on these topics, although not always explicitly.

In his first Christmas message, King Felipe VI underscored the necessity of a ‘profound regeneration’ of societal life, highlighting the fight against corruption as a key goal. ‘We must cut corruption at its roots and without a second thought.

‘The honesty of public servants is a basic pillar of our coexistence in a Spain that we all want healthy, clean.’

The King later emphasised the ‘great challenges’ facing Spain, including political regeneration, restoring public trust in institutions, maintaining the welfare state, and preserving national unity.

He stressed that the Constitution ensures a democratic and orderly coexistence in peace and freedom.

Reflecting On Recent Speeches

The 2017 speech, delivered after a pivotal address on October 3 following the illegal referendum, was particularly noteworthy. Here, King Felipe VI urged new Catalan deputies to avoid confrontation, emphasizing serenity, stability, and mutual respect. He highlighted the risks of discord and the importance of respecting the rights of all Spaniards.

The 2020 message, delivered amid the pandemic, also addressed the departure of Juan Carlos I to the United Arab Emirates amidst ongoing investigations. The King reaffirmed the binding nature of moral and ethical principles for all, including personal and family considerations.

As King Felipe VI prepares for his tenth Christmas address, the nation anticipates his reflections on a year marked by challenges and the future direction he envisions for Spain.