King Felipe VI: A Decade of Christmas Messages

By John Ensor •
Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 17:52
King Felipe VI of Spain.
Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com
TOMORROW, the King of Spain will deliver his tenth message to the nation. EWN reflects on a decade of royal messages and looks at what can be expected as 2023 draws to a close.
Sunday, December 23, marks a significant milestone for King Felipe VI as he delivers his tenth Christmas message since ascending the throne in June 2014.
The occasion arrives amidst a politically charged atmosphere, with the Spanish legislature shaping up under the leadership of President Pedro Sanchez and the support of Catalan and Basque independence groups.
The annual Christmas address by the King has become a keenly anticipated event, offering insights into the past year and guidance for Spain’s future.
Over the past ten years, recurring themes have included the Spanish Constitution, Catalonia’s situation, and issues surrounding his father, Juan Carlos I. The King’s speeches have often touched on these topics, although not always explicitly.
In his first Christmas message, King Felipe VI underscored the necessity of a ‘profound regeneration’ of societal life, highlighting the fight against corruption as a key goal. ‘We must cut corruption at its roots and without a second thought.
‘The honesty of public servants is a basic pillar of our coexistence in a Spain that we all want healthy, clean.’
The King later emphasised the ‘great challenges’ facing Spain, including political regeneration, restoring public trust in institutions, maintaining the welfare state, and preserving national unity.
He stressed that the Constitution ensures a democratic and orderly coexistence in peace and freedom.
The 2017 speech, delivered after a pivotal address on October 3 following the illegal referendum, was particularly noteworthy. Here, King Felipe VI urged new Catalan deputies to avoid confrontation, emphasizing serenity, stability, and mutual respect. He highlighted the risks of discord and the importance of respecting the rights of all Spaniards.
The 2020 message, delivered amid the pandemic, also addressed the departure of Juan Carlos I to the United Arab Emirates amidst ongoing investigations. The King reaffirmed the binding nature of moral and ethical principles for all, including personal and family considerations.
As King Felipe VI prepares for his tenth Christmas address, the nation anticipates his reflections on a year marked by challenges and the future direction he envisions for Spain.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.