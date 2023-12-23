Spain Considers Relaxing 90-Day Stay Limit

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 8:45

Is Spain set to follow France’s decision and relax its strict 90-day stay rule for UK nationals?

Recent developments indicate a shift in policy following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, particularly affecting British homeowners in Spain.

Recently, it has emerged that the Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Hector Gomez, hinted at potential changes.

He referred to a discussion with Jennifer Anderson, Director of Consular Affairs and Crisis at the Foreign Office, focusing on the stays of British visitors to Spain.

Easing The 90-Day Rule

After Brexit, UK citizens became subject to a 90-day limit within a 180-day period for stays in the EU, which particularly impacted those with second homes on the continent.

Violating this limit could lead to fines, immediate departure orders, or deportation. Spain’s consideration of lifting this cap follows a similar move by France, where the Senate has approved a bill amendment granting long-stay visas to British second-home owners.

This proposed change, advocated by Senatrice Martine Berthet, aims to facilitate longer stays for British homeowners in France, subject to the 90-day rule only when visiting other Schengen countries.

The UK has reached a bilateral agreement with France, simplifying travel for French students on school trips to Britain. From December 28, EU nationals in French schools can enter the UK with just an ID card, and non-EU students in France won’t need a costly visa.

The Impact On British Homeowners

In Spain, there are between 800,000 and one million UK property owners, primarily in the south. Of these, only around 370,000 are registered residents with the freedom to travel without restrictions. The French Senate’s decision has sparked hope among British expatriates.

Reportedly, Andrew Hesselden, Director of the ‘180 Days in Spain’ campaign remains optimistic about Spain following suit. He stated, ‘We hope that UK, Spanish and French politicians will engage with us now to understand the issues fully and work with us to find the best possible solutions.