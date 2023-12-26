Estepona marina: parks, new quays and a water treatment plant

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:07

Estepona's proposed new marina Photo: El Español / D-Marin

The Estepona marina, with more than 440 berths, is one of the largest in the province of Malaga.

The company that manages it, Marinas del Mediterráneo D-Marin, has presented a project for the remodelling of the area as an essential part of the renewal of its concession.

The remodelling will include both land and water areas and will cover a total surface area of more than 57,000 square metres. One of the most important parts of the renovation is the extension and improvement of the pedestrian areas, the creation of new green spaces and the reorganisation of the parking areas to facilitate “smoother” access, according to the company.

In addition, a restructuring of the nautical facilities is planned to improve the experience of the port users, with the modernisation of quays and moorings. The drinking water supply system and the waste water treatment system will be renewed and the new port will have a desalination plant,