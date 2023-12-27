Nerja Unveils Plans for Groundbreaking Disability Support Residence

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 21:00

Empowering Inclusion: Nerja's First Disability Residence Image: Nerja Town Hall

NERJA advances in its commitment to inclusivity and support for people with disabilities by approving the design of its first dedicated residence for this community. Spearheaded by the association El Taller de la Amistad, the Town Council has given the green light to the construction project comprising a Residential Home, a Day Centre, and an Occupational Centre.

Designing the Support Infrastructure

This complex, estimated at a cost of €7.8 million, will occupy a 4,980 square metre plot in the La Noria sector. The Residential Home will accommodate 48 individuals, while the Day Centre and the Occupational Centre will provide space for 24 and 30 individuals, respectively.

Supported by Mayor José Alberto Armijo and council members responsible for Economy, Finance, Urban Planning, and Social Services, the initiative aims to address the specific needs of individuals with intellectual disabilities in Nerja.

The transparent and public approval process, as advertised in the Official Bulletin of the Province of Málaga, did not receive any objections, paving the way for the realisation of this significant support and care infrastructure for those in need within the locality.

