News In Brief: Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 15:03

Image: Shutterstock/Sergei Bachlakov

Charity Run

ALMUÑECAR’s Town Council hosts the XIV Solidarity San Silvestre Sexitana on December 29, raising funds entirely for the local chapter of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). Registration for the 3.5-kilometer non-competitive run costs €3, available at AECC headquarters or Perfumería Jacinto.

Free Parking

THE municipal public parking on Avenida de la Candelaria and Calle La Corta in Rincón de la Victoria will be free on key dates. The Town Council of Public Roads and Commerce allows free parking on December 31 from 4 PM, and a full day of free parking on January 1.

Party Time

THE Town Hall of Nerja has announced a New Year’s Eve party to take place at El Balcon de Europa. Music will be provided by the band Alalba, Carmen Soto, and DJ Toulalan. The party will also be broadcast on TELE Nerja and Clic TV.

Festive Torrox

JOIN the festive spirit at Torrox’s Christmas Celebration on December 28 starting at 4:30 PM in Plaza de la Constitución. Experience a Living Nativity and vibrant street parades. Enjoy dazzling performances from a variety of choirs. Children can meet the Three Kings Royal Mailman to post their Christmas letters.

North Pole

THE enchanting spirit of the North Pole graces Vélez-Málaga until January 2! Head to the San Francisco Market and immerse yourself in the magic from December 28-30 and January 2, 5 pm until 8:30 pm. Visit on December 31 from 10:30 am until 2 pm.

Toy Drive

THE local team UD Torre del Mar F.S. have organised a toy drive for December 28 at 9 pm at the Pabellon Maestro Salvador Sanchez in Torre del Mar, to make sure no child is left without a toy this Christmas.

For more Axarquía news click here