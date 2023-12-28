News In Brief: Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 15:03
Image: Shutterstock/Sergei Bachlakov
ALMUÑECAR’s Town Council hosts the XIV Solidarity San Silvestre Sexitana on December 29, raising funds entirely for the local chapter of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). Registration for the 3.5-kilometer non-competitive run costs €3, available at AECC headquarters or Perfumería Jacinto.
THE municipal public parking on Avenida de la Candelaria and Calle La Corta in Rincón de la Victoria will be free on key dates. The Town Council of Public Roads and Commerce allows free parking on December 31 from 4 PM, and a full day of free parking on January 1.
THE Town Hall of Nerja has announced a New Year’s Eve party to take place at El Balcon de Europa. Music will be provided by the band Alalba, Carmen Soto, and DJ Toulalan. The party will also be broadcast on TELE Nerja and Clic TV.
JOIN the festive spirit at Torrox’s Christmas Celebration on December 28 starting at 4:30 PM in Plaza de la Constitución. Experience a Living Nativity and vibrant street parades. Enjoy dazzling performances from a variety of choirs. Children can meet the Three Kings Royal Mailman to post their Christmas letters.
THE enchanting spirit of the North Pole graces Vélez-Málaga until January 2! Head to the San Francisco Market and immerse yourself in the magic from December 28-30 and January 2, 5 pm until 8:30 pm. Visit on December 31 from 10:30 am until 2 pm.
THE local team UD Torre del Mar F.S. have organised a toy drive for December 28 at 9 pm at the Pabellon Maestro Salvador Sanchez in Torre del Mar, to make sure no child is left without a toy this Christmas.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
