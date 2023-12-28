The Trick To The Spanish New Year Grape Challenge

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 14:18

Spanish New Year Celebrations. Prisca Laguna/Shutterstock.com

In Spain, the transition to the New Year is unimaginable without the ritual of eating twelve grapes.

However, many people struggle to manage the feat, here are some simple tips to give you a fighting chance.

The tradition dates back to the late 19th century, a unique custom that sees its participants consuming grapes at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

As 2023 gives way to 2024, Spaniards will be embracing this practice once again, marking the moment with grapes followed by a toast with cava. The origins of this tradition vary, ranging from a jest at aristocratic customs to a clever solution for an abundant grape harvest.

Selecting The Ideal New Year’s Grapes

Opt for bunches that are tightly packed.

Select grapes at a certain ripeness level to enhance the flavour.

Ensure uniformity in size, preferring medium-sized grapes.

Look for a whitish hue on the grape berries, indicating freshness and optimal ripeness.

Top Varieties For The Celebration

Aledo Grape: Hailing from Vinalopo, Alicante with a protected designation of origin, the Aledo variety remains a top choice. Despite having seeds, its thin skin and rich flavour, derived from being bag-protected on the tree, make it a popular choice.

Muscat Grape: Known for its size and sweetness, this variety includes Romano, Muscat Italia, and Malaga types. Each offers distinct characteristics, from the yellow-green, large Romano, to the juicy, round Italia, and the sweet, aromatic Muscat of Alexandria.

Cotton Candy Grape: Seedless with a unique, candy-like sweetness.

Thompson Grape: Small, crunchy, and seedless.

Sweet Celebration Grape: Characterized by its bright red colour and fruity taste.

Sweet Sapphire Grape: Black, elongated, with a liquorice-like flavour.

Other notable varieties include Flame Seedless, Red Globe, Cardinal, and various seedless options like Seedless Thompson and Black Seedless.

Convenience In Modern Celebrations

Since 2001, the convenience of peeled, seedless, and canned grapes has gained popularity. Launched by the Murcian cannery Cofrusa, these ready-to-eat grapes, often the Aledo variety, have become a staple in modern celebrations.