The Trick To The Spanish New Year Grape Challenge

By John Ensor •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 14:18
Spanish New Year Celebrations.
Prisca Laguna/Shutterstock.com
In Spain, the transition to the New Year is unimaginable without the ritual of eating twelve grapes.
However, many people struggle to manage the feat, here are some simple tips to give you a fighting chance.
The tradition dates back to the late 19th century, a unique custom that sees its participants consuming grapes at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.
As 2023 gives way to 2024, Spaniards will be embracing this practice once again, marking the moment with grapes followed by a toast with cava. The origins of this tradition vary, ranging from a jest at aristocratic customs to a clever solution for an abundant grape harvest.
Other notable varieties include Flame Seedless, Red Globe, Cardinal, and various seedless options like Seedless Thompson and Black Seedless.
Since 2001, the convenience of peeled, seedless, and canned grapes has gained popularity. Launched by the Murcian cannery Cofrusa, these ready-to-eat grapes, often the Aledo variety, have become a staple in modern celebrations.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
