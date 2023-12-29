MACS President awarded BEM

By John Smith • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 23:35

Volunteers outside one of the vital MACS Charity Shops Credit: MACS

Philip David Brown, who is known as David and is the president and co-founder of MACS Cancer Support Group, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to people with cancer in Spain in the UK’s 2024 New Year’s Honours list published on Friday December 29.

All about MACS

Since it launched 15 years ago, MACS has supported more than 800 patients with financial assistance, transport, translators, equipment and carers, fulfilling the dream of his wife Elaine Kay Brown, the other co-founder of the charity.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, said: “When David and his wife Elaine arrived in Spain, they dreamed of creating a platform to support cancer patients and their families. That dream became MACS, which has since helped many patients suffering from this terrible disease.

“This support would not be possible without the efforts of Elaine, whom we remember fondly, and David, who is very deserving of this BEM.”

MACS founder, David Brown, said: “What a wonderful surprise! I am honoured to accept this award not only for myself but most especially on behalf of my wife Elaine who was the founder of MACS, but who sadly lost her fight to cancer five years ago.

“Without the amazing generosity of local businesses, the general public and the support of our wonderful volunteers, MACS could not exist. A tremendous thank you to all.”

Others honoured

In addition to David Brown, three other Spain-based Brits have been included in the New Year Honours list 2024:

An MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) to Mrs Margery Anne Taylor, District Treasurer and District Training Officer, Royal British Legion, Spain South. ‘For services to Veterans in Spain.’

An MBE to Mrs Deborah Carol Edgington, Former Councillor for Tourism in Antigua (Fuerteventura). ‘For services to British Nationals in Fuerteventura.’

Becoming an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) is Mrs Susan Hannam, Vice-President, Cudeca Hospice Foundation. ‘For services to Palliative Care and Volunteering Services in Spain.’