Record-Breaking Tourism Boom in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 7:00

Tourism flourishes in Andalucía Image: Shutterstock/ Alex Tihonovs

ANDALUCÍA’s tourism industry witnessed an exceptional increase in 2023, with Málaga Province, particularly Nerja in the Axarquía region, playing a pivotal role.

Key Factors Driving Andalucía’s Tourism Success

The region welcomed 5.89 million tourists and recorded 20.3 million overnight stays by November, marking a remarkable 9 per cent increase from the previous year and surpassing pre-pandemic figures by 4-6 per cent. The Andalucían Government attributes this success to a longer high season, bolstered by cultural and sporting events held during autumn.

Nerja’s Role in Andalucía’s Record-Breaking Tourism

Nerja showcased notable achievements, contributing to the upward trend in the tourism sector. The area experienced increased hotel occupancy, employment growth, and rising hotel prices, positioning it as an attractive destination. Málaga’s hotels, including those in Nerja, exhibited higher-than-average occupancy rates and profitability, underscoring their appeal among visitors. The province’s success story highlights the resilience and attraction of Andalucía’s tourism, promising a vibrant future for the region’s hospitality sector.

