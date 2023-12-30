Iberia Strike Disrupts Thousands Of Passengers

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 10:55

Image of Iberia aircraft. Credit: Soos Jozsef/Shutterstock.com

Could your travel plans be affected? The upcoming strike by Iberia’s handling service is set to impact a significant number of flights and passengers.

On January 5, 6, 7, and 8, a strike organized by the unions CCOO, UGT, and USO against Iberia Airport Service will lead to the cancellation of 444 flights across Iberia, Iberia Express, and Air Nostrum.

This action is expected to disrupt the travel plans of 45,641 passengers, coinciding with the busy Three Kings holiday period in Spain.

Impact On Flight Operations

Iberia anticipates operating 836 flights, which is 76 per cent of its 1,106 scheduled flights. This includes almost all long-haul flights, particularly those operated by Level.

Of the 270 cancelled Iberia flights, 51 per cent are domestic and 49 per cent are European routes. Iberia Express and Air Nostrum plan to operate 88 per cent and 72 per cent of their flights, respectively.

Flight Modification Options

The airline has offered passengers the opportunity to change their flight dates or request refunds. More than 45,600 affected passengers are being provided with alternatives for their journeys. The airline assures that ‘in the coming days’, travellers will be informed about their relocation options.

Those with flights booked for January 5, 6, 7, or 8 can change their travel dates or request a refund. Customers with unaffected flights can also opt for date changes or request vouchers.

These modifications can be processed through Iberia’s website, travel agencies, or the customer service centre, which is boosting its staff numbers.

Advice For Passengers

In anticipation of the airport disruptions, Iberia advises passengers to check-in online in advance and to arrive at airports earlier than usual.

Facua-Consumers in Action highlights that passengers affected by the ground staff strike are entitled to compensation of up to €600, as well as refunds for their tickets and any additional expenses incurred due to cancellations.