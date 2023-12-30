New Year’s Supermarket Hours in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 17:45

DIA Supermarket. Credit: Lux Blue/Shutterstock.com

Supermarkets across Spain are adjusting their opening times for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, ensuring everyone has the chance to stock up for the festive season.

As we approach December 31 and January 1, marking the conclusion of year-end festivities, major supermarket chains in Spain are adapting their operating hours.

This year, as Spaniards prepare for the last meals of 2023 and the arrival of 2024, these adjustments are especially relevant.

December 31 is celebrated with family gatherings and the tradition of eating twelve grapes at midnight, symbolising a welcome to the new year. Specific opening times for each store can be checked by clicking on the relevant link.

December 31 Supermarket Schedules

Mercadona, one of Spain’s leading supermarket chains, will operate on a half-day schedule on December 31, opening from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

However, due to the company’s policy of closing on Sundays and holidays, their stores will remain shut on New Year’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2.

Carrefour, another prominent chain with a widespread presence, will be open on New Year’s Eve until 7:00 pm. As their store hours vary, it’s advisable to check specific timings for each location.

Alcampo supermarkets will maintain their usual opening hours of 9:00 am to 9:30 pm on Sundays and authorised holidays. However, some outlets might operate with reduced hours, 10:00 am to 2:30 pm on these special days.

Lidl stores, particularly those in shopping centres or tourist areas, will open at their regular hours, from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm on December 31. However, they will be closed on January 1.

Aldi will also follow a similar pattern, opening its stores on New Year’s Eve from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Checking individual store hours through their store locator is recommended.

DIA supermarkets will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, with their typical schedule being from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. on weekdays and some holidays.

Stores from the El Corte Ingles group, such as Hipercor and Supercor, usually open on Sundays and holidays. They will operate on December 31 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. However, their stores will be closed on January 1.