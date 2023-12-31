Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen

By John Smith •
Updated: 31 Dec 2023 • 11:59
Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez
For those who considered that Bulgaria could be a good option if they couldn’t spend more than 90 days continuously in the EU, that option will soon disappear.
At the moment you can stay in Bulgaria for 90 days and then spend another 90 days in any other Schengen State but this concession will stop once Bulgaria joins Schengen.
As one of its last actions whilst holding the European Presidency, Spain confirmed on December 30 that both Bulgaria and Romania would be joining the Schengen area with effect from March 31, 2024.
The initial agreement will only apply to air and maritime internal border controls whilst a decision is yet to be taken with regards to the lifting of checks at internal land borders.
Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez, Spanish Minister for the Interior announced that the decision was unanimous and explained “I am very pleased that in 2024 air and maritime internal controls between Bulgaria and Romania and the other Schengen countries will become a thing of the past, after 12 years of negotiations.
“We are thus continuing to build an ever wider and stronger area of free movement.”
He went on to say “From 31 March 2024, there will no longer be checks on persons at EU internal air and maritime borders between Bulgaria and Romania and the other countries in the Schengen area.
“This date corresponds with the change of the winter/summer schedule set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).”
As soon as both countries were granted membership of the European Union, each applied certain protocols connected with Schengen but it is only now that they are both seen to be capable of meeting the requirements of the Schengen evaluation procedures, hence the decision.
Both countries have sea borders and Bulgaria in particular will receive significant funding from the European Union as it also borders Turkey will receive assistance from Frontex officers to control illegal entry.
