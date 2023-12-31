Knickers replace trousers for ladies

By John Smith • Updated: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:29

The Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2023 catwalk Credit: Miu Miu

Some people feel that trends in fashion are just pants, but don’t knock the knickers because they are not just on trend but exciting the fashion world.

Forget skirts or trousers, just wear pants

The Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2023 collection started (or perhaps resurrected) this trend and the idea has sparked excitement with many other designers following suit.

There’s an old saying ‘Little things please little minds but little pants don’t fit big behinds’ and perhaps not everyone wants to spend much of the winter parading around with a pair skimpy pants covering their lower halves.

So the offshoot of Prada has inspired designer labels such as Acne, Victoria Beckham, Gucci and Tom Ford to go all out with stand-alone pant collections whilst other designers have chosen to create dresses and skirts from sheer material in order to show the pants off but also save some blushes.

Others have taken the retro step of going for a selection of hot pants harking back to the 60s and the ‘Summer of Love’ as it is clear that there is only so much creativity possible and like the remakes of movies, fashion certainly has no problems with looking to the past in order to move forward.

If you are thinking of rushing to the Miu Miu online store just be warned that prices start at around €850 and can rise as high as €5,000 depending upon the material used and some ranges come embroidered or even one from another designer one is made of gold coloured metal.

Want to be like Superman?

Time will tell whether Britain’s favourite supplier of knickers, Marks and Spencer will introduce their own street wear and then you too can afford to be like Superman (not Supergirl who wore a skirt) wearing your pants over your tights.