Queen of Denmark’s shock abdication on live TV

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 20:14

The Queen on her 70th birthday Credit: Shutterstock/51132436

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has given her country a New Year’s surprise by announcing live on television that she will abdicate in 2024 after 52 years on the throne.

She made this shocking announcement during her traditional New Year’s Eve speech, explaining that she thought the time was right to pass on the baton, remarking that health issues was one of the factors, including having major back surgery this year. She stated that having the surgery “naturally gave rise to thinking about the future, whether the time had come to leave responsibility to the next generation.”

The monarch, who stripped some of her relatives of their royal titles back in 2022 ,will will be succeeded by her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik. “I will leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik,” the queen said during the speech. Prince Frederik has had quite a few scandals, and many are speculating as to how the public will take to their new King.

Margrethe is well known for her chain smoking, in addition to her fabulous and flamboyant sense of style. She is now 83 years old, and took to the throne in 1972, making her the longest serving monarch in Europe, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. She will step down on January 14, 2024.