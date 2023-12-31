Spain’s Housing Law Triggers 25% Rental Drop in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 18:00
Image: Shutterstock/JJFarq
THE Region of Murcia has seen a significant 25 per cent drop in its rental property supply since the introduction of the Housing Law in May. This decline in rental availability has been exacerbated by a surge in demand, which is growing at double the national rate, causing real estate agents to raise concerns about rising prices.
According to a study conducted by the National Federation of Real Estate Associations (FAI), the unintended consequences of the Right to Housing Law include a 7.3 per cent increase in typical rental prices in the region compared to the previous year. However, this increase is slightly below the national average of 9.2 per cent. The rental supply in Spain has also decreased by 30.57 per cent, though demand has improved at a more moderate 11.01 per cent, resulting in nearly double the rate of increase in the Region of Murcia.
The Housing Law‘s regulatory changes have prompted landlords to tighten tenant requirements, raise rents, and consider shifting properties to the sales or tourist rental markets. The unintended consequences highlight the need for a balanced housing policy that addresses both supply and demand issues.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.