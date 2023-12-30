Murcia’s Record-Breaking Organ Donation Drive in 2023

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 8:30

THE organ donation program in the Murcia Region achieved remarkable milestones, ending 2023 with its highest-ever figures. With 110 donors, it marks a significant increase, the highest since its inception 39 years ago. This was 13 donors more than the previous record set in 2017, which stood at 97 donors.

Record-Breaking Donors in Murcia

Juan José Pedreño, the Health Counsellor, disclosed these figures during a meeting with the regional transplant coordinator, Dr. Ricardo Robles, and hospital program heads. Pedreño hailed Murcia as one of Spain’s most charitable communities and emphasised the crucial role of healthcare professionals in encouraging donations, especially amid the distress of losing a family member.

Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital’s Leadership

The Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital leads the regional tally with 92 out of the 110 donors recorded in 2023. Pedreño expressed gratitude to families for their generosity, attributing the program’s success to their willingness. Notably, Murcia’s current family refusal rate stands at 14 per cent, three points below the national average.

This lower refusal rate led to a record-breaking 100+ kidney transplants in 2023 since the program’s initiation, including nine from living donors. Over 1,059 potential bone marrow donors registered during this campaign also, demonstrating a strong community commitment, second only to La Rioja.

Decades of Organ Transplant Progress

Since its launch in 1984 at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, nearly 6,000 people have received transplants in the Murcia Region, showcasing the program’s enduring impact on saving lives.

