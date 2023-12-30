Murcia’s Record-Breaking Organ Donation Drive in 2023

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Dec 2023 • 8:30
: A testament to generosity and hope.
Image: Shutterstock/vchal
THE organ donation program in the Murcia Region achieved remarkable milestones, ending 2023 with its highest-ever figures. With 110 donors, it marks a significant increase, the highest since its inception 39 years ago. This was 13 donors more than the previous record set in 2017, which stood at 97 donors.
Juan José Pedreño, the Health Counsellor, disclosed these figures during a meeting with the regional transplant coordinator, Dr. Ricardo Robles, and hospital program heads. Pedreño hailed Murcia as one of Spain’s most charitable communities and emphasised the crucial role of healthcare professionals in encouraging donations, especially amid the distress of losing a family member.
The Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital leads the regional tally with 92 out of the 110 donors recorded in 2023. Pedreño expressed gratitude to families for their generosity, attributing the program’s success to their willingness. Notably, Murcia’s current family refusal rate stands at 14 per cent, three points below the national average.
This lower refusal rate led to a record-breaking 100+ kidney transplants in 2023 since the program’s initiation, including nine from living donors. Over 1,059 potential bone marrow donors registered during this campaign also, demonstrating a strong community commitment, second only to La Rioja.
Since its launch in 1984 at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, nearly 6,000 people have received transplants in the Murcia Region, showcasing the program’s enduring impact on saving lives.
For more Costa Cálida news and Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.