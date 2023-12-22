Pupaclown’s Festive Visit Uplifts Hospitalised Children

By Catherine McGeer •
Spreading Smiles: Pupaclown's joyous visit
PRESIDENT of the Murcia Region Fernando López Miras recently joined a heartwarming Christmas celebration at Murcia’s Hospital Materno-Infantil Virgen de la Arrixaca. The occasion, dedicated to the children receiving care, featured the Pupaclown Association’s hospital clowns, who spent time engaging and entertaining the young patients who unfortunately have to spend Christmas in the Hospital.
Highlighting Pupaclown’s remarkable 25-year commitment, López Miras praised the clowns for their invaluable role in not just providing medical attention but also delivering tailored psychological support to the children.
‘Every day, Pupaclown clowns bring smiles to children, but on a day like this, it’s even more crucial because they make Christmas a little happier for many families that have to spend these moments in the hospital,’ emphasised Miras.
Accompanied by familiar characters, the hospital clowns led a parade through the hospital wards, spreading cheer and giving out early Christmas gifts to the children. Since 1998, their collaboration with hospital staff has aimed to reduce the stress experienced by young patients through laughter, ensuring their emotional well-being during hospital stays.
