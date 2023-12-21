Celebrating Christmas in Murcia: Inflation’s Impact on Festive Feasts

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 17:26

Inflation's Impact on Festive Feasts Image: Shutterstock/ New Africa

THE festive cheer in Murcia faces a challenge this Christmas as the soaring inflation rates significantly impact holiday meal preparations. The cost of typical Christmas dinner ingredients in Murcia has increased by approximately 11 percent. This price hike, while perhaps imperceptible to some, has a profound effect on the Yuletide tables.

Impact on Traditional Christmas Meals

The highlight delicacies like red prawns and lamb ribs now sit among the most expensive items, red prawn’s prices skyrocketed overnight, now exceeding 100 euros per kilo. Even staple items like seabass and chicken, accompanied by sides such as tomatoes, serrano ham, semi-cured cheese, and mussels, have witnessed a price increase, impacting the customary Christmas spread. Additionally, cheese costs have inflated by 12 per cent compared to last year, intensifying the strain on festive expenses.

Challenges Faced by International Residents

Moreover, international residents in Spain contend with additional import taxes, further heightening the costs of relishing tastes from their homelands during this season of celebration. As inflation casts its shadow over the traditional Christmas dinner, families navigate through financial challenges to ensure the warmth of the season prevails despite the economic squeeze.

