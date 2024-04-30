To vape or not to vape

By John Smith • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 15:57

Is vaping a desirable diversion? Credit: PX Here

When vapes started to become commercially available around 20 years ago, it was thought that they would be the ideal and safe replacement for cigarettes.

Vapes banned in many countries

How things have changed and in a significant number of countries in the Southern Hemisphere, vaping is now simply banned.

The irony however is that in Australia there is a potential two year prison sentence and fine of up to €150,000 for importing nicotine bearing vapes although you can purchase cigarettes if aged 18 or above.

According to Vape Club who undertook research, there is now, a significant black market in these vapes in Australia which is believed to be worth around €300 million.

As may be anticipated, the somewhat puritan Singapore has banned vapes although the fine at around €1,500 is lower than Australia and whilst cigarettes are frowned upon they can still be obtained.

Up to 10 years in prison

Thailand, perhaps expected to have a fairly relaxed attitude still allows cigarettes but be caught with a vape and you could face 10 years in prison.

Even though you can purchase non-nicotine vapes in Europe still, the medical opinion is that all vapes are potentially bad for you as they can cause asthma, irritate the lungs and in the case of nicotine vapes there are potentially the same dangers as smoking cigarettes.

With Britain effectively banning the sale of cigarettes to people born in 2009 or later as well as taking a stance against disposable vapes and Spain cracking down on heated tobacco vapes, perhaps the time has come for another significant review of laws on buying cigarettes and vapes, especially as some of the vape flavours are bound to be attractive to the very young.

It’s all about the money

Interestingly, earlier this year, New Zealand reversed the world’s first law banning tobacco sales for future generations, as it needed the tax money!