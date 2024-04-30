Start-up from Calpe awarded for its potential

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 16:18

Gravity Wave in Calpe Credit: Calpe Council, X

Gravity Wave was recognised as the start-up with the most potential in the Valencian Community.

Rooted in Calpe, Gravity Wave is not just a start-up but a collective of individuals and organisations dedicated to bringing the sea back to its optimal state: 100 per cent plastic-free.

On April 29, the Emprende XXI Awards; founded to promote ground-breaking businesses, recognised Gravity Wave as the start-up with the most potential in the region of Valencia.

The start-up´s members were co-awarded by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, through ENISA and CaixaBank, through DayOne. The Emprende XXI Awards, held annually, support the growth of companies with less than three years of experience by granting funding and development strategies.

This year, Gravity Wave was awarded €6,000 and access to a training programme, Moonshot Thinking. This programme offers custom-designed training for start-ups with high potential taught by the ESADE (European Business School) faculty.

Furthermore, Gravity Wave was invited to attend the Emprende XXI Investors Day where they will get the chance to network with companies and potential investors to obtain more opportunities for the future, and will become members of the Alumni XXI Community, made up of the founders and winners of the Emprende XXI.

Since its founding, Gravity Wave has collaborated with 7,000 fishermen, more than 120 companies and volunteers, having by now removed more than 500,000 kilogrammes of plastic from seas and ports; making a large contribution to the world ecology.

The initiative expresses its manifesto as: “We act with determination to forge a future where the beauty and vitality of the seas are preserved.”

Find out more about Gravity Wave here.