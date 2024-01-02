Estepona Three King’s Parade

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Three Kings Parade
THE Three King’s Parade will distribute 15,000 kilos of sweets and 2,000 toys in Estepona during the Grand Parade, which will run through the main streets of the town on Friday, January 5.
The procession of Their Majesties from the East will consist of ten floats, six parades, the Pastorales ‘Nostalgia Navideña’, the Municipal Band and the Banda Unión Musical Vera+Cruz de Estepona.
The floats on which the Three Wise Men will parade will be Egyptian-inspired, while the rest will be dedicated to fictional characters that are popular with the youngest members of the family.
The parade of floats will start at 5pm from the Avenida de Andalucía, east side, to continue along the Avenida Juan Carlos I, Avenida de España, and Calle Terraza, until it reaches the Botanical Orquidario Park.
Also on Friday, January 5, from 11am onwards, a children’s party will be held in the Permanent Fair, Sports and Leisure Park to welcome the Three Kings, who will arrive by helicopter, after their traditional visit to the elderly people in the Residence for the Elderly and the Alzheimer’s Day Centre.
Estepona Town Hall would like to thank the local businesses for their collaboration in donating the sweets that will be distributed during the parade, and encourages all citizens to participate and enjoy the parade.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
