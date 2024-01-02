Los Mentirosos motorbike rally

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Motorbike rally
Following their much appreciated charity parade through the streets of Marbella dressed as father Christmas, members and friends of the motorcycle club ‘Los Mentirosos’ are now turning their attention to the 5th Motorcycle Rally taking place on March 2 and 3 at the Palacio de Congresos of Marbella.
In 1992 a group of friends started to go out on motorbikes and became known as the Peña Los Mentirosos.Now, ‘Los Mentirosos’ are preparing a lot of activities just as in previous years: party, games, raffles, gifts, entertainment, a great biker atmosphere and of course, the best food and drinks to enjoy an unforgettable weekend.
This year the rally will be brought forward from June to March: it will be on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. It’s a biker event in the heart of the Costa del Sol open to all types of motorbikes with free entrance, parking for motorbikes, merchandising stands, exhibitions, games, live music, DJ entertainment, bar route, lunch, raffles, gifts, prize giving and much more.
The proceeds of the event will go to the Club Deportivo Jacamar de Marbella, which promotes wheelchair sports.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
