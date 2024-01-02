Love the 90s national tour returns to Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 02 Jan 2024 • 12:17

Love the 90s festival Photo: Facebook / Oasisss Marbella Fest

The world’s biggest 90s festival returns to Marbella next year at the Recinto Ferial in San Pedro Alcántara.

The Love The 90s festival will be back in Marbella this summer after the success of 2023. It will take place as part of the Oasisss Marbella Fest at the Finca de la Caridad in San Pedro Alcantara. The national tour will also pass through Valencia, Madrid and Alicante with a show of more than six hours of live music.

The show, dedicated to reviving the music of the nineties, already made a stop in Marbella last August with an audience of 12,000 people. Now it will repeat this year, on Saturday, July 27. The music promoter Sharemusic has also announced other dates in Valencia (June 1), Madrid (June 22) and Alicante (August 24).

In total last year around Spain, more than 130,000 spectators enjoyed the world’s biggest show dedicated to reliving the decade of the nineties and all the shows sold out. Tickets are already on sale for this year so you had better be quick.

With Love The 90s it is possible to travel back to the nineties for a day and Marbella will be able to experience this for the second year running. The line-up includes 2 Unlimited, Jenny from Ace of Base. Corona, DJ Sashi, Whigfield, OBK, Playahitty, Rozalla, Capella, Spanic, Just Luis, Jerry Daley and Sensity World.

The show will be entertained by DJs Jumper Brothers and presented by Fernandisco. There will be more than six hours of live music with tickets from €35 for general admission.

The largest concert venue on the Costa del Sol, the Oasisss Marbella Fest offers a new opportunity for nostalgia and memories to be experienced intensely through music during the more than six hours of Love the 90s show.

More information and tickets on sale: https://lovethe90smarbella.sharemusic.es/