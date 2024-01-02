Want to stop smoking in 2024?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 22:49

Quit the nic! Credit: Shutterstock/1931685242

LABELLED ‘the holy grail’ for finally beating your smoking habit – Cytisine – have you heard of it yet?

Hailed as highly effective for smoking cessation, it is available on the public health system now in Spain under the brand name Todacitan, and in the UK from late January 2024.

Cytisine is a naturally occurring alkaloid found in plants such as laburnum. The standard course is a 12 week period of tablets or capsules, the dose of which is reduced over time. It has been available in Eastern Europe for some time and reports are favourable, stating that is greatly increases the rate of beating the smoking habit for good.

The effect is reported to be similar but weaker than nicotine, and to be safe and effective in managing withdrawal symptoms. As usual, there are reported side effects; it is unlikely to be prescribed for the elderly or those with heart problems, which is why it important that it is prescribed by a doctor.

The current claim is that smokers are twice as likely to quit by using Cytisine, so for those of you who have made quitting a priority for 2024, perhaps it is a conversation to have with your medical practitioner!