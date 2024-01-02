Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham manager

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 13:09

The unveiling of Wayne Rooney as Birmingham manager Credit: Wayne Rooney Facebook

The life of a professional football manager (or coach as they are often referred to) is precarious to say the least and the latest victim is Wayne Rooney.

He was appointed as Birmingham City manager just 83 days ago and in that time his team which was sitting in sixth place in the English Football League Championship (formerly the Second Division) has lost nine games out of 15 and dropped to 20th.

Wayne Rooney statement

Commenting on X (twitter) on January 2, the 38-year-old Rooney said ”I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be.

“However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

“Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

“Finally I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”

At least one of his backroom staff has also been given their ‘marching orders and it will probably be up to caretaker manager Steve Spooner to advise the owners on the others.

One positive that comes out of this and other manager’s sackings is that there is invariably a significant ‘golden farewell’ so he can at least afford to consider his future.