By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 12:45

Cycling: World Tour Copenhagen on the World Map from 2025. Image: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/UCI/Facebook.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has granted the Danish Cycling Federation a license for an initial three years.

World Tour Copenhagen, starting in Roskilde and finishing in Copenhagen, is now a reality for 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The UCI World Tour cycling race includes both a race for women and for men.

The world’s best cyclists will compete in two professional races, starting in Roskilde and taking on the roads of Zealand with tricky Danish crosswinds, beautiful coastal stretches, and historical sights.

The races conclude with a spectacular final as the field races through a challenging circuit in the streets of Copenhagen.

President of the Danish Cycling Federation, Morten Anderson says: “It has been a dream for many years to secure a permanent spot at the highest level of the international cycling calendar, so it’s a big day for the Danish Cycling Federation and Danish cycling.”

“The awarding of the World Tour license and the right to hold World Tour races shows that Danish cycling culture and our fantastic audience have really been noticed abroad of which we should be proud.”

“Having the world’s best female and male riders race on Danish roads should also support the great work in clubs and local teams, and help breed new talents, so we can continue the incredible success of Danish cycling.”

Lord Mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen is thrilled that Copenhagen, as a cycling city, once again will host a cycling race embraced by a vibrant festive celebration of cycling: “It’s a big day for me as Lord Mayor and as a cycling fan.”

“In a great cycling city like Copenhagen, the world’s best riders should not just be someone we watch on screen and from the sofa.”