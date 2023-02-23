Copenhagen will host the FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup 2025

Copenhagen is preparing for an urban festival with street activities in the heart of the Danish capital when the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 Europe Cup Qualifier and 3×3 Europe Cup 2025 take place.

“We are really happy and proud of bringing the 3×3 Europe Cup to Denmark for the first time”, Kamil Novak, FIBA Europe Executive Director said, adding: “Copenhagen and Denmark are perfect matches to 3×3 as one of the missions of this discipline is to bring basketball to the people and show that everyone can be successful in 3×3.”

The 3×3 Europe Cup will be staged in September 2025 in a public square in central Copenhagen with a venue large enough to accommodate 1,200 spectators.

In 2024, the Copenhageners can warm up with the 3×3 Europe Cup 2024 Qualifier. The activities and side events also include school programs, exercise, and competitions enabling the children to try the urban and Olympic disciplines.

Denmark’s Basketball Federation expects between 7,000 and 8,400 paying spectators for the Europe Cup 2025 and up to 90,000 spontaneous spectators.

