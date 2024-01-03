Dog poisoned on Pollensa Beach

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 10:50

Lenny the Labrador a much mourned member of the family Credit: Alberto Moreno

AS long ago as 2013, there were regular reports of dogs being poisoned on beaches in Pollensa and whilst the problem disappeared for a some time, it has now re-emerged.

Sad story

The latest poisoning is of a Labrador called Lenny who was taken for a walk on Christmas Eve along Tamarells Beach (also known as Llenaire) by owners Alberto Moreno and Isabel Wollmar.

Running along the beach, Lenny was chasing his ball when he stopped and started eating something which turned out to be rat poison.

Despite rushing him to a local vet, there was nothing that could be done to save their Labrador and he died on Christmas Day.

Local Police were contacted as well as Seprona and investigations are underway but Alberto has posted a message on Facebook asking why, if there had been earlier deaths, nothing had been done to close the beach and warn dog owners.

Petition

In the meantime, they have set up a petition calling for the local council to take action to increase security on the beach and to install CCTV in an attempt to catch the dog killer and there is talk of a march by pet owners to the town hall.