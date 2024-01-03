These are the Three Kings parades along the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 11:45

The parade in Marbella Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The towns of the Costa del Sol are getting ready to welcome the visit of the Three Kings. For the various towns on the Costa del Sol this is what will be happening:

Torremolinos

The Three Wise Men parade will be made up of 13 floats on January 5. Around 5pm they will leave from the Plaza Blas Infante with a route marked by the streets Rafael Quintana Rosado, Calle Europa, Avenida Isabel Manoja, Avenida de los Manantiales, Plaza Costa del Sol, Avenida Palma de Mallorca, Avenida Joan Miró, Calle Doctor Jiménez Encina, Calle García de la Serna, Calle Rafael Quintana Rosado and Plaza Blas Infante. They will finish at approximately 8.30pm.

Benalmádena

In Benalmadena the King and Queen will disembark at 10.30am in the Marina, at the Dársena de Levante. They will then tour the streets of Benalmadena in convertible cars until they arrive at the Town Hall where they will be received by the Three Wise Men at 1.30pm. Then, at 4.30pm the parade will set off through the streets of Benalmádena Pueblo. In Arroyo de la Miel the parade will start at 7pm with the following itinerary: Parking Tívoli World, Avda. de Tívoli, Nuevitas Roundabout, Avda. de la Estación, Avenida de la Constitución, C/ Las Flores, C/ Sierrasol, down Avenida Inmaculada Concepción, Avda. García Lorca, C/ Andalucía, C/ Blas Infante, Avda. de la Constitución and Plaza de la Mezquita.

Fuengirola

In Fuengirola, the Three Wise Men will arrive by helicopter at the Elola Sports and Social Complex Football Stadium at 4pm, then the parade will start at 5pm from calle Mallorca. The procession will consist of 25 floats and will end at the monument to the Victims of Terrorism.

Mijas

In Mijas the parade is scheduled to start at 4.30pm in Mijas Pueblo. The route will start on Avenida Virgen de Peña and culminate in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña. In La Cala de Mijas, the parade will start at 5pm from the boulevard, in front of the cultural centre, down Calle Torremolinos to Calle Torreón stret, up Calle Marbella to Calle Cártama to finish in the Butibamba Park. In Las Lagunas, the procession will leave from the water park and will end in María Zambrano park.

Marbella

The Great Cavalcade of the Three Wise Men of Marbella will take place from 6pm. The route will be: Avenida Severo Ochoa (from the La Zambomba building), Avenida Ramón y Cajal, Avenida Ricardo Soriano, Plaza Monseñor Rodríguez Bocanegra. In San Pedro Alcántara the procession will also leave at 6pm from Avenida Virgen del Rocío (José Tineo roundabout) and will end at the Calle Castilla roundabout.In Las Chapas the parade will be brought forward by one day, starting on Thursday, January 4 at 6.30pm on Avenida España. In Nueva Andalucía it will take place on Friday morning, starting at noon, leaving from the Virgen Madre Parish Church.

Benahavís

At 5.30pm the Three Wise Men will land by helicopter at the Benahavís football pitch. Afterwards, four floats will travel along the Avenida Fiscal Luis Portero to the Avenida de Andalucía accompanied by parades.

Estepona

In Estepona, the parade will travel through the main streets of the town with ten floats starting at 5pm from Avenida de Andalucía, east side, and will continue along Avenida Juan Carlos I, Avenida de España, and Calle Terraza, until it reaches the Orquidario Botanical Park, where Their Majesties will collect the children’s letters.

Casares

In Casares, the parades will begin in the centre of Casares Costa at 4pm, leaving from Marina de Casares. In Casares Pueblo it will start later, at 7pm in the area of Los Ponis.

Manilva

In the last village of the Costa del Sol, Manilva, the parade of the Three Kings will start at 5.30pm at Castillo, at 6.30pm it will arrive at the Church of Sabinillas to finally finish in Manilva village at 7.30pm.

Wherever you manage to catch a parade – Enjoy!