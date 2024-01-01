The Kings fly in to Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park •
THE Three Kings will arrive by helicopter at the Elola sports complex in Fuengirola on Friday, January 5 at 4pm.
The Fuengirola parade is one of the largest in Andalucia with 25 floats and 7 parades. The itinerary will start at 5pm in Calle Mallorca in El Boquetillo and will end around 9.30pm in Avenida Los Boliches.
“One of the biggest days of the year in Fuengirola is on January 5 with the Three Kings Parade, which this year will distribute 30,200 kilos of sweets from the 25 floats that make up the procession of Their Majesties from the East”, said the Councillor for Festivities, Isabel Moreno, adding that, “once again, the Three Kings will arrive in Fuengirola by helicopter. It will be at 4pm when they land in the centre of the Elola pitch to personally greet all the families who congregate on the perimeter of the football pitch”.
The councillor thanked, “the National Police Force who, once again, have kindly provided the helicopter so that their Majesties can arrive in Fuengirola and land in the neighbourhood of El Boquetillo to then begin the entire route of the parade from Calle Mallorca”.
The procession of the Three Kings will follow the traditional route, starting in Calle Mallorca to go along Avenida de Mijas towards Avenida Juan Gómez Juanito and travel along Camino de Coín, Avenida Condes de San Isidro, Avenida Matías Sáenz de Tejada and Avenida Ramón y Cajal until reaching Avenida de Los Boliches (ending at the monument to the Victims of Terrorism).
Moreno has encouraged, “everyone to gather calmly and spread out along the route, because there will be more than enough sweets for all the children to enjoy. On this occasion we will have 7 themed parades, which will precede the royal floats and the themed floats”.
According to Moreno, this year there will be more than 500 children, 250 volunteers, 75 assistants, 25 security guards and 50 people to coordinate the floats, as well as a security team made up of Local Police, National Police, Fire Brigade, Civil Protection, as well as staff from the Municipal Operational Services and municipal workers.
