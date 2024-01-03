UK Scheme: Expanding Global Education Horizons

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 10:44

Image of BA aircraft. Credit: NextNewMedia/Shutterstock.com

A flagship educational scheme initiated by the UK Government has strengthened partnerships in Europe and around the word.

Recent studies reveal the UK government’s Turing Scheme, initiated for overseas education, has fortified international partnerships, not just in Europe.

This program, launched post-Brexit in 2021, aims to broaden educational and training opportunities globally.

On January 3, new data indicated that the scheme’s first year was a success. It has particularly benefitted young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, offering them the chance to experience diverse cultures and academic environments.

Diverse Impact Across The Globe

The scheme’s reach has extended globally, with more than 40,000 students poised to benefit in the 2023/24 academic year.

Remarkably, 60 per cent of these students come from underprivileged backgrounds or underrepresented groups. This includes a significant increase in participants from the further education sector.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education, Robert Halfon, commented, ‘The Turing Scheme is a real game-changer for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, empowering them with transformative opportunities abroad, a chance to experience other cultures and learn vital skills for life and work.’

Transformative Experiences Worldwide

The initiative has enabled students to explore a variety of fields, such as healthcare and environmental studies, in over 160 countries including Canada, Japan, the United States alongside popular European destinations like Spain and France.

For instance, students from Bellahouston Academy in Glasgow gained insights into environmental issues during a visit to Reykjavik’s outskirts, while nursing students from the University of Bradford gained new perspectives on healthcare through placements in Africa.

Jon Harding, International and Education Projects Manager at a Somerset college, highlighted the impact: ‘Some of these students are on support funding on their courses and there were probably five or six who had never had a passport, hadn’t travelled out of Somerset and it was their first time on a plane.’

Kate, a pupil from Lanchester EP Primary School, shared her experience from a trip to India: ‘During the week we did lots of fun stuff. We went to two different schools and learnt about children’s rights and what the children at the schools needed and wanted.’

Catering students from Southeastern Regional College in Northern Ireland enhanced their culinary skills with a trip to Tennessee.

Student Ellie Hamilton reflected, ‘Learning about new foods and styles of cooking and how the line kitchen works – where the cook supervises a specific area of the kitchen and reports to the head chef – was very interesting.’

The Turing Scheme, announced in December 2020, differs from Erasmus+ by providing broader travel support, including for visas, passports, and insurance, thus widening its reach and impact.