Puzzle Solutions Edition 2009

By Eugenia • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 10:13

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cash; 2 Halt; 3 Taxi; 4 Iron; 5 Newt; 6 Tusk; 7 Kent; 8 Toss; 9 Stub; 10 Bill; 11 Like; 12 Each; 13 Harp; 14 Prop; 15 Port; 16 Trip. TRIPOLI

QUICK QUIZ

1 Wayne Rooney; 2 Whisky; 3 Merlin; 4 River Thames; 5 Spain; 6 Ned Kelly; 7 Cary Grant; 8 South Pacific; 9 An asp; 10 Zero and one.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Raiment; 7 Brief; 9 Roman; 10 Hostage; 12 Pretty smart; 14 Grave charge; 18 Antique; 19 Reign; 21 Steer; 22 Fringes.

Down: 1 Bacon; 2 Impair; 3 End; 4 Pro tem; 5 Ledgers; 8 Holy war; 11 Stuck up; 13 Granite; 15 Veiled; 16 Greens; 17 Egret; 20 Ore.

QUICK

Across: 1 Sahara; 7 Muscular; 8 Like; 10 Acumen; 11 Repels; 14 Lag; 16 Lay up; 17 Doll; 19 Mason; 21 Baton; 22 Sedan; 23 Fern; 26 Baron; 28 Mop; 29 Enough; 30 Parent; 31 Urge; 32 Gormless; 33 Hot air.

Down: 1 Strand; 2 Animal; 3 Amen; 4 Echelon; 5 Alley; 6 Crisp; 8 Lull; 9 Keg; 12 Pan; 13 Lunar; 15 Satan; 18 Ocean; 19 Mad; 20 Son; 21 Bengali; 22 Sou; 23 Forget; 24 Epee; 25 Natter; 26 Beige; 27 Roars; 28 Mar; 30 Push.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Clams, 4 Carcel, 9 Empezar, 10 Mummy, 11 Raya, 12 Mochila, 13 Eye, 14 Stun, 16 Alga, 18 Las, 20 Erudito, 21 Bite, 24 Crime, 25 Blender, 26 Número, 27 Sexto.

Down: 1 Cherry, 2 Apply, 3 Size, 5 As much as, 6 Camping, 7 Layman, 8 Grime, 13 Engineer, 15 Tourism, 17 Beicon, 18 Lobby, 19 Recreo, 22 Index, 23 Peas.

NONAGRAM

alit, alto, ilia, iota, jail, oval, tail, vail, vial, aioli, laity, viola, vital, voila, jovial, JOVIALITY.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE