Tragic Flight As Passenger Dies Between Spain-UK

By John Ensor • Updated: 05 Jan 2024 • 14:15

Image of Jet2 aircraft. Credit: Bradley Caslin/Shutterstock.com

NEWS has emerged of an incident which took place earlier this week on a flight from Spain to the UK.

The devastating incident took place on the evening of Tuesday, January 2, when a routine flight, en route from Tenerife to Manchester took a tragic turn.

The Jet2 aircraft was filled with holidaymakers returning home. However, the aircraft was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Cork. The diversion occurred after a distressing discovery was made on board.

Unsettling Discovery Mid-Flight

Passengers became concerned after noticing that a toilet cubicle had been locked for an extended period. The alarm was raised by concerned passengers. Upon investigation, a man was found unresponsive in the cubicle. Despite the efforts of the crew and fellow travellers, the man was declared dead.

A spokesperson for Jet2 shared their condolences, stating, ‘Flight LS918 from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cork Airport on Tuesday 2nd January, due to a customer requiring medical attention.

Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.’

Eyewitness Accounts And Aftermath

One eyewitness recounted the chilling discovery. ‘My husband reported someone had been in toilet a long time and he thought he was dead. Tragically he was right.

‘He informed the crew who were dismissive towards him,’ shared a passenger. The same passenger highlighted the importance of regular checks in such situations, expressing regret that earlier intervention might have saved the man.

The impact of the incident was felt deeply by those on board. The passenger added, ‘We should have landed Manchester 8.30 pm with diversion to Cork and awaiting another plane from Cork to Manchester got into Manchester at around 1.30 am.’

In the wake of this tragedy, the importance of in-flight safety protocols and the well-being of solo travellers are highlighted, and the importance of vigilance and compassion while travelling.