Jet2 Has A New Route Connecting Bristol With Malaga On The Costa Del Sol

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 22:25

Image of a Jet2 aircraft. Credit: Bradley Caslin/Shutterstock.com.

Jet2 has launched its new route connecting Bristol Airport with Malaga Airport and the Costa del Sol.

The inaugural flight to the Andalucian city left Bristol last Thursday morning, July 20. Up to four departures will operate weekly, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays until November 19.

Thursday’s flight was part of Jet2’s expanded programme for Summer 23 from Bristol Airport, which also includes Chania in Greece. Packages are also on sale through Jet2CityBreaks to the historic city of Malaga.

Malaga offers something for everybody

Located on the south coast of Spain, Malaga is a city full of life with grand castles and gardens sitting on the shimmering Mediterranean.

Dating back to Roman times, the city offers ancient arenas, Moorish fortresses, baroque cathedrals and neoclassical palaces.

Malaga is ideal for a city break in both summer and winter, also boasting a modern edge with an abundance of contemporary art, cultural seafood dining, shopping promenades, and lively fiestas.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy voiced his delight

Steve Heapy, the CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said in a statement: ‘We are delighted to be waving off our first flight to Malaga from Bristol Airport today and look forward to seeing our inaugural flight to Chania take off from the base next week too’.

‘The addition of these stunning holiday destinations to our Summer 23 programme from Bristol Airport has proven to be extremely popular with customers and independent travel agents looking for glorious sunshine alongside that authentic cultural experience’, he continued.

He added: ‘Malaga and Chania are fantastic additions to our enormous Summer 23 programme from Bristol Airport, and it means we are extending our popular coastal holiday offerings significantly for locals in the Southwest’.

‘As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are giving customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice when it comes to enjoying a holiday from Bristol Airport this Summer 23, with award-winning customer experience on top’, Mr Heapy concluded.

Jet2 now connects the Southwest and South Wales with Malaga

Rupert Lawrie, Commercial Director, for Bristol Airport said: ‘We are delighted Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are extending the route network from Bristol Airport. This is great news for travellers from across the Southwest and South Wales, Malaga and Chania are stunning destinations with a wealth of interesting attractions for visitors’.

‘Airlines increasing destinations demonstrates customer confidence and shows the important role regional airports continue to play’, he continued.

‘By offering choice and connectivity with the added convenience for customers of flying from their local airport, removes the need for unnecessary journey times and carbon footprint travelling to alternative airports. These routes complement the existing route network already available from Bristol Airport’, concluded the Commercial Director.