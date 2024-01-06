Alicante Evacuations Due To Fire On Three Kings Day

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 18:56

Scene of recent fire in Alicante. Credit: BomberosDipuALC/X

A fire in a residential area of Alicante led to evacuations and road closures before the blaze was brought under control.

In Alicante’s Altea region, residents had to flee their homes as fire quickly spread throughout the area. The fire, which erupted in the early hours, required urgent action, including evacuating residents and closing key roads.

It began on the morning of Saturday, January 6, rapidly engulfing the area near the AP-7 motorway, close to exit 64.

The Alicante fire brigade reported the incident on social media: ‘We continue fighting with 18 crews… plus the air resources from Alicante and Valencia…to be able to continue advancing in the fight against the fire declared this morning around 3:30.’

Swift Response To Emergency

The fire, fuelled by strong winds, quickly spread near residential zones, including Altea Hills. At 4:17 am, the first evacuations commenced. By 5:48 am, the situation escalated, prompting a Potential Severity Index 1 declaration. This led to the closure of both the AP-7 and N-332 roads, impacting local train and TRAM services.

Mobilisation Of Emergency Services

Toni Perez, president of the Alicante Provincial Council, confirmed the fire’s containment following a visit to the Advanced Command post.

‘In total, there have been 18 crews, along with five units of the Forest Firefighters and aerial means,’ he stated while acknowledging the joint efforts of various emergency services, including the Local Police of both affected municipalities.

Caution Urged

Despite the fire being under control, Perez urged for continued vigilance due to the unpredictable and strong winds.

He reassured that there were no casualties or significant property damage, except near the evacuated urbanizations like Altea Hills. Perez expressed hope for a swift and safe return of the evacuees to their homes.

The combined efforts of emergency services, including the Guardia Civil, effectively managed a potentially disastrous situation in Alicante’s Altea region. The prompt response and caution exercised by all parties involved ensured the safety of residents and minimised property damage.