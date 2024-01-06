By EWN • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 10:17

Your Health, Our Priority: Comprehensive Care at the Heart of Costa del Sol

In the bustling heart of Costa del Sol, there lies a healthcare centre that stands out not just for its services but for its commitment to making patients feel at home. El Campanario medical centre, located conveniently for residents and visitors alike, prides itself on offering a wide array of medical services, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. We understand the importance of a close patient-doctor relationship and strive to provide warm, familial care coupled with professional expertise.

Our range of services is comprehensive, covering everything from general and internal medicine to more specialised fields such as paediatric surgery, dermatology, and neurology. We believe in a biopsychosocial approach to patient care, ensuring that each person’s physical, mental, and social health needs are met. Our specialists, proficient in various languages, are here to ensure you feel understood and comfortable.

One of our key offerings is the annual Wellman and Wellwoman check-up. We staunchly believe that prevention is far more effective and less costly than treatment. These check-ups are designed to address gender-specific health issues, particularly those that become more prevalent with age. For men, this includes prostate screening, vital for early detection of conditions like prostatitis and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The check-up includes thorough blood tests, physical examinations, and pelvic ultrasound to ensure comprehensive screening.

For women, our approach to preventive care includes regular breast ultrasounds and mammograms, crucial for early detection of breast cancer. These screenings are recommended at varying frequencies depending on age, emphasising the importance of self-examination and awareness. In addition, annual gynaecological exams, intravaginal ultrasounds, and HPV testing are part of our proactive approach to women’s health.

Our centre also boasts state-of-the-art laboratory and diagnostic imaging services to support our wide range of medical offerings. Working closely with insurance providers, we aim to make our services accessible and stress-free for all.

In our pursuit of promoting health and wellness, we invite the Costa del Sol community to join us in this journey. Your health is our priority, and we are here to support you every step of the way. Contact us at +34 952 93 33 77 to schedule an appointment and experience healthcare that feels like home

Sponsored