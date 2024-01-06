What Does Spain Think About Its Monarchy?

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 16:02

King Felipe of Spain. Credit: CasaReal/X

IN a constantly changing world, the monarchy keeps its long-held traditions, a symbol of constancy and reliability for many, but is it still relevant in Spain today?

As Military Easter was celebrated on Saturday, January 6, marking the start of the military course, King Felipe VI and Princess Leonor took centre stage, reflecting the monarchy’s enduring presence in Spain. A recent survey revealed some interesting public opinions and insights about the Spanish royal family.

Public Opinion On Monarchy

The latest poll shows that 58.6 per cent of Spaniards support maintaining the constitutional monarchy, contrasting with 32.8 per cent who favour a republic.

Princess Leonor emerges as the most admired royal, scoring an impressive 8.1, while former king Juan Carlos I came in last with a mere 3.4 rating.

Political Affiliations And Monarchical Support

Political leanings significantly influence these views. Right-wing party supporters, particularly those of the PP and Vox, show a stronger preference for the monarchy. 87.3 per cent of PP voters and 73.6 per cent of Vox supporters favour the current system over a republic.

Conversely, parties in the government coalition, especially Sumar, lean more towards republicanism, with 74.1 per cent of their supporters preferring this model. The PSOE is divided, with a slight majority (51 per cent) favouring the republic.

Perceptions Of Female Leadership

The question of a female monarch sparks mixed reactions. While 40.1 per cent don’t see an improvement with a woman on the throne, 33.6 per cent believe it would be beneficial.

Interestingly, voters from both the PP (53.2 per cent) and PSOE (nearly 40 per cent) are optimistic about female leadership in the monarchy.

Royal Family Ratings

Princess Leonor leads in popularity with a score of 8.1, followed by Queen Emerita Sofia and Infanta Sofia, both scoring 7.7.

King Felipe VI (6.9) and Queen Letizia (6.1) also receive favourable ratings. Despite political differences, most parties, including republicans, appreciate Leonor’s role.

PSOE voters, typically not monarchical, rate her at 7.8. Even among Sumar supporters, she nearly passes with a 4.4 rating.

Vox voters, while sceptical about a female monarch, rate Leonor at 9.2, slightly lower than the PP’s 9.5. King Felipe VI also garners approval, particularly from the PSOE and PP voters.

This poll, conducted as Princess Leonor prepares to ascend in her royal duties, reveals a complex landscape of opinions shaped by political affiliations and evolving views on gender and leadership.