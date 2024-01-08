Franz Beckenbauer, German Football Legend, Passes Away at 78

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 08 Jan 2024 • 18:11

: Beckenbauer: Remembering the Footballing Legend Image: Shutterstock/ 360b

IN a devastating loss to the world of football, Franz Beckenbauer, affectionately known as ‘Der Kaiser’ (The Emperor), has passed away at the age of 78. The iconic figure, revered as one of the greatest footballers in German history, breathed his last after a valiant battle against a prolonged illness that had kept him away from the public eye in recent months.

The Legacy of ‘Der Kaiser’

Hailing from Munich, Beckenbauer revolutionised the role of the libero or the modern sweeper, reshaping it into an art form that defined his legacy. His genius on the field elevated both the national team and Bayern Munich to unprecedented heights.

Beckenbauer’s Unparalleled Achievements

Beckenbauer’s crowning glory came in 1974 when he captained the West German national team, affectionately known as ‘Die Mannschaft,’ to clinch the World Cup. However, his contributions extended far beyond that triumph. He later secured another World Cup victory in 1990, this time as the coach of a unified German team. His stellar career also boasts the Euro Cup victory in 1972 and an astonishing three consecutive European Cup titles with Bayern Munich between 1974 and 1977.

Beyond his unparalleled success with both club and country, Beckenbauer embodied elegance on the pitch coupled with an innate winning mentality that mesmerised fans worldwide. His exceptional leadership skills made him one of the most admired footballers of his era and cemented his place among the sport’s all-time greats. His individual brilliance was recognised with two Ballon d’Or awards in 1972 and 1976.

Remembering a Legend’s Impact

The footballing world mourns the loss of a true legend whose impact transcended generations. Tributes pour in from fans, players, and football dignitaries, honouring the memory of Franz Beckenbauer and his immeasurable contributions to the beautiful game. His legacy as a footballing icon and a symbol of sporting greatness will forever endure in the hearts of fans worldwide.